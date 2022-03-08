Ahold Delhaize has appointed Jan Ernst de Groot its chief sustainability officer. In this newly created role, de Groot will be accountable for the success of Ahold Delhaize’s integral vision, strategy and goals in regard to environmental sustainability, healthy eating, social impact, ethics, human rights and governance.

“For a long time, sustainability has [had] a central position in our organization,” noted Ahold Delhaize CEO Frans Muller. “It is one of our four key strategic focus areas, and a critical driver of our purpose: Eat well. Save time. Live better. Our activity and performance in this area are attracting increasing interest from customers, (future) associates, investors and other stakeholders. With the appointment of Jan Ernst, we ensure that the full scope and dimension of sustainability and ESG are holistically represented at the executive committee level.”

Well known in the Dutch and international sustainability community, de Groot brings to his new role a track record of leading transformative sustainability programs at companies, and supervisory roles at NGOs and civil society organizations. In addition to taking on this position, he will retain his other, separate duties as Ahold Delhaize’s chief legal officer, an executive committee role he has held since 2016.

“At Ahold Delhaize, we want to lead the transition to a sustainable food system,” said de Groot. “I look forward to working with Daniella Vega, our SVP health and sustainability, and other senior leaders across our organization to further define the right, ambitious and future-oriented strategy and ensure execution and delivery of our targets, for the betterment of society as a whole.”

Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize operates more than 2,000 stores across 23 states and is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in the United States.