Hy-Vee subsidiary Amber Specialty Pharmacy has revealed that it will begin dispensing 13 Pfizer oncology medications. The pharmacy’s comprehensive service model supports patients, caregivers and oncology specialists throughout the U.S., and its Oncology Center of Excellence aims to provide an enhanced level of care throughout a patient’s treatment journey.

The Pfizer portfolio of oncology drugs now supported by Amber Specialty Pharmacy is as follows: Besponsa (inotuzumab ozogamicin), Bosulif (bosutinib), Braftovi (encorafenib), Daurismo (glasdegib), Ibrance (palbociclib), Inlyta (axitinib), Lorbrena (lorlatinib), Mektovi (binimetinib), Mylotarg (gemtuzumab ozogamicin), Sutent (sunitinib malate), Talzenna (talazoparib), Vizimpro (dacomitinib) and Xalkori (crizotinib).

Amber Specialty Pharmacy is licensed to ship prescription medication to all 50 states and Puerto Rico.

Accredited by the Utilization Review Accreditation Commission and the Accreditation Commission for Health Care, Amber Specialty Pharmacy provides personalized support and quality clinical care to patients and families. The pharmacy is based in Omaha, Neb., with an additional 18 locations throughout the U.S. and Puerto Rico. Its parent company, employee-owned Hy-Vee, operates more than 285 retail stores across eight Midwestern states and has a team of more than 93,000 employees. The West Des Moines, Iowa-based company is No. 30 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.