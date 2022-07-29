Now through Labor Day, Southeastern Grocers and its SEG Gives Foundation are offering customers and associates 17 and a specially prepared “Student Summer Lunch Pack” for $2. The meals are available at any Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket or Winn-Dixie deli department.

The meal program is part of Southeastern Grocers’ and its foundation’s new “Break from Hunger” initiative that aims to provide healthy, accessible meal options to children in need.

The boxes include a ham or turkey sandwich, chips, a fresh fruit item and a bottle of water, and the foundation will also donate $1 from each box purchased to Feeding America.

“The challenges that our communities have faced during these past few years have magnified the struggle of many families to feed their children during the summer months,” said Raymond Rhee, chief people officer at Southeastern Grocers. “Through our Break from Hunger program and continued partnership with Feeding America, we aim to provide children with the nutritious food they need for a healthy life. We want to do everything we can to get food on the tables of our neighbors who need a helping hand – now more than ever.”

Jacksonville, Fla.-based Southeastern Grocers is one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the United States, with grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serving communities throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. The company is No. 39 on The PG 100,Progressive Grocer's2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.