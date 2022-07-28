The members of seven United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) locals collectively representing more than 700 pharmacists and pharmacy workers at Ralphs, Vons, Albertsons and Pavilions locations across Southern California have voted to reject a contract offered by the supermarket chains.

“Southern California’s essential pharmacists have taken the time to thoughtfully review the contract offered by Ralphs, Vons, Albertsons and Pavilions and have collectively voted to reject it,” the locals noted in a statement. “The absolute priority of our unions is always to advocate for the needs of the majority of our members, and, ultimately, this contract did not meet those needs. While we are working with a federal mediator to return to the bargaining table with these employers and secure the contract our members deserve, we are ready to take all necessary action to make sure our members’ voices are heard.”

Earlier this week, it was revealed that the local’s members had voted overwhelmingly to authorize union leadership to call for strikes on the basis of unfair labor practices. Negotiations had resumed July 22 between UFCW and Ralphs, Vons, Albertsons and Pavilions. No dates have been set yet for a strike.

UFCW locals 8GS, 135, 324, 770, 1167, 1428 and 1442 make up the largest union grocery contract in the nation, spanning from central California to the Mexican border.

With almost 2,800 retail food stores under various banner names, including Ralphs, Cincinnati-based Kroger is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons operates more than 2,200 retail stores with 1,700-plus pharmacies under 24 well-known banners, among them Albertsons, Vons and Pavilions. Albertsons is No. 9 on The PG 100.