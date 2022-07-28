Advertisement

News Briefs

07/28/2022

Drone Delivery Area Expands in North Carolina, Texas
Drone delivery to home

More delivery drones are taking to the skies. Autonomous delivery service Flytrex is expanding its delivery radius from one to two nautical miles across its operating stations in North Carolina and Texas.

The Federal Aviation Administration approved the longer flying distance for Flytrex's drones, which can now reach 100,000 eligible customers in the cities of Fayetteville, Redford and Holly Springs in North Carolina and Granbury in Texas, near the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

To get goods via ultrafast drones, consumers can use the Flytrex app to order items from local stores and restaurants, which are then lowered by wire into their backyards. The deliveries of merchandise up to 6.6 pounds are made in cooperation with partner Causey Aviation Unmanned.

Walmart began working with the Israeli startup Flyxtrex to pilot test deliveries in the Fayetteville market in 2020 and expanded its partnership with the drone service last year. Walmart also has teamed up with drone services in other areas, including DroneUp, in an effort to stay competitive in the ultrafast delivery space.

“Drone delivery at scale is finally taking off, and this approval from the FAA positions us squarely at the forefront of that movement,” said Yariv Bash, co-founder and CEO of Flytrex. “This approval allows us to reach roughly 100,000 customers with our ultrafast delivery, and we look forward to continuing this exciting flightpath to one day bring three-minute delivery to the tens of millions of backyards across the U.S.”

07/28/2022

Raley's Division Promotes Operations Exec
Levi Wingo Raley's

Raley’s operating division has promoted Levi Wingo to SVP, operations. Wingo was most recently VP of operations, a role he was appointed to in June 2021.

As SVP of operations, Wingo will continue to oversee all store operations for Raley’s 121 stores across California and Nevada. In this expanded role, he will also oversee pharmacy operations and Raley’s facilities and construction teams.  

“Levi is an innovative leader with deep operating experience and a strong commitment to people and purpose,” said Jen Warner, president of Raley’s operating division. “I’m excited for Levi to continue to grow our business, advance our performance, and drive an exceptional experience for our customers and our team members.”  

Wingo started his career at Raley’s as a courtesy clerk before taking on various leadership positions within the stores, including store team leader and district team leader. He has been overseeing store operations since 2018.   

Throughout his career with Raley’s, Wingo has led a number of special projects focused on growth and innovation. He was also an essential part of the core team that developed the company’s O-N-E brand offering, which is focused on organics, nutrition and education, as well as central to Raley’s purpose-driven transformation toward making wellness approachable for all.   

Privately owned and family-run Raley’s operates more than 235 locations across four states and four Tribal Nations under eight banners: Raley’s, Bel Air, Nob Hill Foods, Raley’s O-N-E Market, Bashas’, Food City, AJ’s Fine Foods and Bashas’ Diné Market. In addition, The Raley’s Cos. bridges the divide between the physical and digital retail experiences through the operation of Apium Logistics, Fieldera and FieldTRUE. The company is No. 48 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

07/27/2022

Loblaw Q2 Profit Increases to $387M
Loblaw Cos. Ltd. has posted an increase in its second-quarter profit and revenues as drug store sales boosted the company's margins and discount grocery store sales grew.

Canada's largest grocery and pharmacy chain says its net income available to common shareholders was $387 million or $1.16 per diluted share, a 3.2% increase from $375 million or $1.09 per share a year ago (all monetary values in this brief are in Canadian dollars).

Adjusted profits for the three months ended June 18 was $566 million or $1.69 per diluted share, up from $464 million or $1.35 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2021.

Revenues were $12.85 billion, an increase of $356 million or 2.9% compared with $12.49 billion in the prior year quarter.

Food same-store sales increased 0.9% and pharmacy same-store sales increased 5.6%.

Galen G. Weston, Loblaw chairman and president, said customers recognized the value, quality and convenience of the company's diverse store formats, store brands such as No Name and the PC Optimum loyalty program.

"In the quarter we also continued to pursue our strategic growth agenda, with the completion of our acquisition of Lifemark Health Group, bolstering our healthcare services offering and furthering our purpose to help Canadians Live Life Well."

[Read more: "Loblaw Transforms Itself Again"]

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. operates more than 2,400 corporate, franchised and associate-owned stores across Canada – including more than 1,050 grocery stores that span the value spectrum from discount to specialty – with 190,000-plus full- and part-time employees, making it one of the country’s largest private-sector employers. The Brampton, Ontario-based company is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America

[For more Canadian grocery news, check out Progressive Grocer's sister publication: Canadian Grocery]

07/27/2022

New Look for Hannaford Locations
Hannaford Store Teaser

Hannaford Supermarkets has completed a revamp of five stores across its footprint. At the midway point of 2022, the grocer shared that is has refreshed locations in Townsend, Mass., Leominster, Mass., Burlington, Vt., Brandon, Vt., and Rotterdam, N.Y.

The makeovers include aesthetic updates as well as changes to services and assortments. Shoppers at those stores can access a broader selection of grab-and-go meal options and more local, organic and gluten-free products.

As part of the new layouts, some pharmacy areas have been expanded, and online grocery pickup and delivery have changed. To make the shopping experience speedier and more convenient, Hannaford added more self-checkout kiosks to two of the locations.  

“At Hannaford, we know that the needs and desires of our customers are constantly evolving and that our stores and services should do the same,” said Todd Bullen, VP of retail operations. “This series of enhancements is focused on introducing features that make shopping our stores an even easier and more enjoyable experience for our customers, while continuing to provide them with the same quality, fresh products that are synonymous with Hannaford.”

Along with the store enhancements, the grocer is bolstering community ties. To mark the completion of the renovations, Hannaford donated a total of $14,000 to local non-profit organizations, including hunger relief and child and family development groups, in the affected service areas.

Scarborough, Maine-based Hannaford operates 184 stores in five Northeast states, employing nearly 30,000 associates. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

07/27/2022

Tops Adds Shop + Scan to 4 Additional Stores
Wishing to provide customers with contactless shopping options, Tops Markets LLC is continuing the expansion of its Tops Shop + Scan app. The feature, already available at 24 of the grocer’s locations, is now expanding to four additional New York stores: 150 Niagara Street, Tonawanda; 301 Meadow Drive, North Tonawanda; 1900 Clinton Avenue South, Rochester; and 3507 Mt. Read Boulevard, Greece.

By simply using their phones, Tops customers can scan and then bag items as they shop. While shopping, users will see a running total and watch their savings and rewards automatically apply. When finished, they just visit any pay station for an expedited checkout enabling customers to get in and out of the store quickly.

“The expansion of this innovative new technology is essential to continue to keep our communities safe,” said Jill Sirica, manager, digital marketing. “It’s so easy to use. All you need to do is download the Tops Shop + Scan app, connect to our free in-store Wi-Fi, enter your Tops BonusPlus card number, and you are ready to shop. Our hope is to continue the momentum and add additional locations in the near future.”

The app can also be used at New York Tops stores in Alden, Amherst, Arcade, Baldwinsville, Buffalo/Kenmore Cheektowaga, Depew, Derby, Dunkirk, East Amherst, East Aurora, Grand Island, Hamburg, Ithaca, Lockport, Medina, New Paltz, Orchard Park, Rhinebeck, West Seneca and Williamsburg.

Williamsville, N.Y.-based Tops Markets LLC operates 150 supermarkets, including five franchise stores, and employs more than 14,000 associates in New York, northern Pennsylvania and western Vermont. The banner’s parent company, Northeast Grocery Inc., is No. 44 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. 

07/27/2022

US Weekly Spotlights Celeb Beauty Trends in Grocery Aisles
Us Weekly Now Trending Display

The Us Weekly magazine brand is bringing its celebrity lens on culture, content and commerce to local grocery beauty aisles with a new program featuring the latest in celebrity-inspired trends, brands and products. Merchandised as floor displays or end caps, thousands of Us Weekly Now Trending fixtures have been added to Kroger banners, Albertsons banners, Meijer stores and Food Lion locations. New items and trending brands will be showcased seasonally.

"Grocery shopping is the most habitual kind of shopping there is, with a frequency that is unrivaled," said Nikki Laughlin, chief innovation officer and president of marketing and brand development of Atlanta-based accelerate360, the parent company of a360media and Us Weekly. "Us Weekly is a cultural powerhouse uniquely positioned to leverage its extraordinary brand recognition and trust to disrupt that habit, and surprise and delight customers, ultimately inspiring discovery and purchase. It's a win for retailers, it's a win for their customers, and it's a win for our brand partners."

Current selections include:

Beauty moisturizing lip glosses and cuticle oils infused with real flower petals.
• Nailtopia eco-friendly, bio-sourced, chip-free nail lacquer in summer colors.
 Arches & Halos professional eyebrow care co-founded by celebrity brow expert Tonya Crooks.
• Bella & Bear vegan and cruelty-free sugar scrubs and body butters made with natural ingredients.
• Defy & Inspire high-pigment and long-wearing nail lacquer formulated free of 17 harsh chemicals.

"Our excitement for this program is underscored by an incredible retailer and customer response," said Trey Holder, chief business officer and president of distribution and logistics of accelerate360. "Combining our understanding of media and retail is a great example of how accelerate360 can bring value to partners in a dynamic and entertaining way."