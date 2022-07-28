Raley’s operating division has promoted Levi Wingo to SVP, operations. Wingo was most recently VP of operations, a role he was appointed to in June 2021.

As SVP of operations, Wingo will continue to oversee all store operations for Raley’s 121 stores across California and Nevada. In this expanded role, he will also oversee pharmacy operations and Raley’s facilities and construction teams.

“Levi is an innovative leader with deep operating experience and a strong commitment to people and purpose,” said Jen Warner, president of Raley’s operating division. “I’m excited for Levi to continue to grow our business, advance our performance, and drive an exceptional experience for our customers and our team members.”

Wingo started his career at Raley’s as a courtesy clerk before taking on various leadership positions within the stores, including store team leader and district team leader. He has been overseeing store operations since 2018.

Throughout his career with Raley’s, Wingo has led a number of special projects focused on growth and innovation. He was also an essential part of the core team that developed the company’s O-N-E brand offering, which is focused on organics, nutrition and education, as well as central to Raley’s purpose-driven transformation toward making wellness approachable for all.

Privately owned and family-run Raley’s operates more than 235 locations across four states and four Tribal Nations under eight banners: Raley’s, Bel Air, Nob Hill Foods, Raley’s O-N-E Market, Bashas’, Food City, AJ’s Fine Foods and Bashas’ Diné Market. In addition, The Raley’s Cos. bridges the divide between the physical and digital retail experiences through the operation of Apium Logistics, Fieldera and FieldTRUE. The company is No. 48 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.