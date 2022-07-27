Wishing to provide customers with contactless shopping options, Tops Markets LLC is continuing the expansion of its Tops Shop + Scan app. The feature, already available at 24 of the grocer’s locations, is now expanding to four additional New York stores: 150 Niagara Street, Tonawanda; 301 Meadow Drive, North Tonawanda; 1900 Clinton Avenue South, Rochester; and 3507 Mt. Read Boulevard, Greece.

By simply using their phones, Tops customers can scan and then bag items as they shop. While shopping, users will see a running total and watch their savings and rewards automatically apply. When finished, they just visit any pay station for an expedited checkout enabling customers to get in and out of the store quickly.

“The expansion of this innovative new technology is essential to continue to keep our communities safe,” said Jill Sirica, manager, digital marketing. “It’s so easy to use. All you need to do is download the Tops Shop + Scan app, connect to our free in-store Wi-Fi, enter your Tops BonusPlus card number, and you are ready to shop. Our hope is to continue the momentum and add additional locations in the near future.”

The app can also be used at New York Tops stores in Alden, Amherst, Arcade, Baldwinsville, Buffalo/Kenmore Cheektowaga, Depew, Derby, Dunkirk, East Amherst, East Aurora, Grand Island, Hamburg, Ithaca, Lockport, Medina, New Paltz, Orchard Park, Rhinebeck, West Seneca and Williamsburg.

Williamsville, N.Y.-based Tops Markets LLC operates 150 supermarkets, including five franchise stores, and employs more than 14,000 associates in New York, northern Pennsylvania and western Vermont. The banner’s parent company, Northeast Grocery Inc., is No. 44 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.