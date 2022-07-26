Independent grocer Three Guys from Brooklyn, located in the New York City borough’s Bay Ridge community, is now the star of a new digital ad campaign spotlighting its efforts to fight food insecurity through an EBT SNAP partnership with Instacart. The newly launched campaign, filmed at Three Guys From Brooklyn’s flagship location on 65th and Fort Hamilton, highlights this key partnership and the grocer’s mission to make fresh produce affordable for low-income community members.

“It’s core to our mission to offer the best fresh produce to anyone who comes by the Three Guys From Brooklyn market,” noted Philip Penta, owner of Three Guys From Brooklyn. “Our partnership with Instacart has allowed us to stay true to this mission and better provide high-quality groceries to our local community by offering EBT SNAP options to Brooklyn residents.”

Three Guys From Brooklyn and Instacart first joined forces in July 2020 to offer delivery and pickup. This past February, the grocer and Instacart partnered on EBT SNAP after the USDA Food and Nutrition Service approved online partnerships. The program enables EBT SNAP participants to use their benefits to access fresh food and pantry staples online from Three Guys From Brooklyn via Instacart.

“At Instacart, we strongly believe that everyone should have access to nutritious food, and our partnership with Three Guys From Brooklyn is an embodiment of that mission,” observed Sarah Mastrorocco, VP of access to food and nutrition at San Francisco-based Instacart. “We are proud of our ongoing partnership with Three Guys From Brooklyn and are excited to showcase the incredible work the grocer has been doing to support the Brooklyn community.”

The digital ad campaign includes an interview with Penta and two local Instacart shoppers. Last year, Three Guys From Brooklyn collaborated with the National Grocers Association Foundation Technical Assistance Center on testimonial and informational videos about the store’s positive experience running a nutrition incentive program.