In celebration of the fresh corn season, The Save Mart Cos. is rolling out Five Star Super Sweet corn at its Save Mart and Lucky stores. The corn, grown exclusively for the retailer by Simoni and Massoni Farms in Brentwood, Calif., will be available throughout the month of July.

According to Save Mart, the Five Star Super Sweet corn is sweet and crisp, lending itself to easy preparation through grilling, boiling or microwaving, and as a great addition to salads, salsas and casseroles.

“We are thrilled to provide this delicious corn from Simoni and Massoni Farms that has a loyal following for its freshness and sweetness and is grown exclusively for our Save Mart and Lucky customers to enjoy right now,” said Donovan Ford, SVP, store operations at The Save Mart Cos.

Based in Modesto, Calif., The Save Mart Cos. operates more than 200 retail stores under the banners of Save Mart, Lucky California and FoodMaxx. In addition to its retail operation, the company also operates SMART Refrigerated Transport and is a partner in Super Store Industries, which owns and operates a distribution center in Lathrop, Calif., and the Sunnyside Farms dairy-processing plant in Turlock, Calif. Save Mart is No. 55 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.