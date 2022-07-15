Hot on the heels of this week’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) report from the Labor Department, another government agency reported on inflation-related market trends. The U.S. Census Bureau announced that U.S. retail and foodservice sales rose 1% in June to reach $680.6 billion and, within the overall market, grocery sales edged up 0.6% over May for an 8.3% year-over-year increase.

According to Census Bureau information, estimated monthly sales for grocery stores topped $70.3 billion last month, adjusted for seasonal variation and holiday and trading-day differences but not for price changes. For the first six months of 2022, adjusted sales reached more than $409 billion, up 8.6% compared to the first six months of 2021.

Inflation throws a wrench into the sheer sales data. “While grocery spend was elevated, shoppers are bringing in fewer items to their home,” pointed out Chip West, a retail and consumer behavior expert at marketing solutions company Vericast.

Shoppers are adjusting in other ways, said West after reviewing the fresh statistics. “Due to escalating inflation, gas and housing prices, for value-seeking consumers ‘trading down’ is a noticeable theme this summer across most categories. Grocery store prices now are up over 10% versus last year and have pushed more shoppers to superstores and even dollar stores. Grocers that promote and try to attract consumers looking for value and deals will be in a better spot as the year goes on,” he remarked.