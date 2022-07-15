Wegmans’ push to phase out plastic grocery bags continues. The grocer announced that it is removing single-use plastic bags from seven more stores in Maryland, starting July 28.

As with other locations in which the retailer has made this change, shoppers can buy paper grocery bags for five cents per bag, a fee that will be eventually donated to local food banks. Ultimately, Wegmans is working to shift shoppers to bring their own reusable bags. The company reported that in stores in which plastic bags are no longer available, 20% to 25% of shoppers’ groceries are bagged in paper while the remaining 75% to 80% are placed in reusable bags or not bagged at all.

The family-owned business has set a goal to eliminate single-use plastic bags across its operations by the end of 2022. In its announcement, Wegmans noted it will “work to ensure consistency in its approach across all markets, unless legislation dictates otherwise.”

In addition to bolstering eco-friendlier grocery bagging, Wegmans has pledged to reduce its in-store plastic packaging and single-use plastics by 10 million pounds 2024.

Wegmans operates over 100 stores in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland, Massachusetts, North Carolina and Washington, D.C. The Rochester, N.Y.-based company is No. 34 on The PG100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.