The Consumer Brands Association has put together the search committee that will lead efforts to find a new CEO to succeed Geoff Freeman, who will depart the organization Aug. 4.

Heading up the search committee is Billy Cyr, CEO of Freshpet, Inc., aided by Jeff Harmening, chairman and CEO of General Mills Inc.; Wendy Davidson, president, Americas of Glanbia Performance Nutrition; Linda Rendle, CEO of The Clorox Co.; Monica Turner, president, North America of The Procter & Gamble Co.; and Steven Williams, CEO of PepsiCo Foods North America. Leslie Hortum, a Washington, D.C.-based consultant at Chicago-based Spencer Stuart, will lead the search.

“The CPG industry is made up of thousands of iconic brands that have the privilege of being in every American home, every day, and we appreciate the importance of having a strong association in Consumer Brands to support our efforts to deliver for consumers,” noted Harmening, who is also chairman of the Arlington, Va.-based trade organization. “Consumer Brands has built an agenda that united the industry, expanded membership and revenue and grown into an association that we are increasingly proud to be a part of — and one well positioned to recruit a strong new leader.”

“We are looking for a candidate who will build on the strong foundation that exists today, furthering the organization’s momentum and ushering in the next phase of growth,” added Cyr.

The organization has grown significantly during Freeman’s four-year stint at the helm. Since the organization’s rebrand to Consumer Brands in January 2020, membership increased 35% and dues revenue experienced almost 50% growth. Consumer Brands now represents 72 CPG companies with nearly 2,000 brands encompassing cleaning, personal care, food and beverage products.

General Counsel and SVP of Operations Stacy Papadopoulos will take over as interim CEO, starting on Aug. 5, until a successor is named.

“The capable team here will ensure the organization continues to deliver on the agenda and serves as the champion this industry deserves," said Papadopoulos.