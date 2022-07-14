One year after filing for an initial public offering (IPO), The Fresh Market’s parent company, Fresh Market Holdings Inc., has filed to withdraw its IPO plans, as reported by Reuters.

The Fresh Market did not give a reason for withdrawing its filing, but the U.S. IPO market has hit a slump in recent months as recession fears and the fallout from the Ukraine crisis hammer equities, according to Reuters.

Other food retailers making bold moves due to the current economic climate include Gopuff, which is preparing for a possibly "significant" economic downturn by making cuts to its workforce and fulfillment network, among other moves.

The Food Market's withdrawal comes months after Chilean retail group Cencosud agreed to acquire a majority stake (67%) in the grocer. The deal is valued at $676 million and marks Cencosud’s first foray into the U.S. market.

Meanwhile, The Fresh Market kicked off celebrations for its 40th anniversary on July 1. The company is commemorating the milestone with an array of special deals and exclusive products for shoppers.

Greensboro, N.C.-based The Fresh Market operates 160 stores in 22 states. The company is No. 78 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.