The Amazon Fresh banner is growing in new and established metro markets. The latest physical stores are welcoming shoppers in Oceanside, N.Y., and Norridge, Ill., communities that are within a half hour drive to New York City and Chicago, respectively.

The Oceanside Amazon Fresh at 3620 Long Beach Road spans about 47,000 square feet and is the first store location in New York, according to Amazon. The new store in Norridge at 4211 N. Harlem Ave. occupies a 50,000-square-foot space and is the ninth store in the Chicagoland area.

As with other Amazon Fresh locations, both brick-and-mortar spots offer frictionless Just Walk Out Shopping. Open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., the stores feature a wide assortment of national and local brands and fresh produce, meat and seafood, along with a broad selection of prepared foods.

In an inflationary period in which shoppers are watching prices keenly, the retailer is touting budget-friendly items available at its latest stores, including 15-cent bananas and rotisserie chickens that sell for less than $5. Amazon is also offering deals for the grand openings this month, including discounts on several fresh, frozen and center-store items, and announced that it accepts cash, credit/debit cards and SNAP/EBT payments. As part of its efforts to support the local community and address food insecurity, the stores will donate surplus foods to nearby food banks.

The stores are also ramping up in staff, as Amazon offers a starting wage of $16.45 an hour at the Oceanside location and $15 an hour at the Norridge site.

Seattle-based Amazon is No. 2 on Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.