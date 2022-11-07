It’s all systems go for a new e-commerce program at the Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA). Last week, the agency hosted a ribbon cutting at Fort Belvoir in Fairfax County, Va., marking the launch of its Click2Go platform.

In a test period that began June 1 and extends through Aug. 30, DeCA shoppers within a 20-mile radius of a participating commissary can order groceries online through the Click2Go service. The program is being piloted at Fort Belvoir, Scott Air Force Base in Illinois, Fort Bragg in North Carolina, MacDill Air Force Base in Florida, Naval Station Norfolk in Virginia, Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington and the Marine Corps Air Station Miramar and Naval Station San Diego, both in California.

“If we can’t get the patron to the store, then we’ve got to get the benefit to the patron – that’s what Click2Go delivery is really about at these eight locations,” said William “Bill” Moore, DeCA’s director and CEO. “So far, it’s working extremely well at Belvoir, we’re knocking it out of the park here. If this pilot continues its success, we’re going to go globally, as fast as the law and contracting rules allow.”

The e-commerce program is based in part on feedback from focus groups comprised of young, single enlisted service members seeking convenience. DeCA determined that Click2Go is also an appealing option for families and disabled veterans who are challenged to visit the store.

Added Moore: “As we spread the word on this much-needed benefit to all our eligible customers, we are using technology to expand access in more convenient ways than ever before – like online shopping and curbside pickup with online payment (available now at all stores) and now our test of delivery services.”

Fort Lee, Va.-based DeCA operates a worldwide chain of commissaries providing groceries to military personnel, retirees and their families in a safe and secure shopping environment. DeCA is No. 62 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.