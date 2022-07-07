Supporting its accelerated retail growth, Amazon has opened a smaller- footprint Fresh banner grocery store in Arlington, Va. Located at 1550 Crystal Drive, the approximately 16,000-square-foot Amazon Fresh store offers Just Walk Out Shopping, which adds convenience to customers’ shopping experience by giving them the option to skip the checkout line.

Despite its small size, the new Amazon Fresh still touts a wide assortment of national brands and regional favorites like Duke’s Mayo, Ellenos Yogurt and Boston Chowda, and Amazon-exclusive brands like Aplenty, Cursive and Fresh. A range of prepared foods made fresh in store every day includes made-to-order pizzas, rotisserie chickens and hot sandwiches.

Amazon Fresh is also touting itseveryday low-priced items during a time of record-high inflation. Deals include 15-cent bananas, 89-cent freshly baked bread, $1.99 freshly baked pizza slices and $4.97 rotisserie chickens.

Customers shopping with Just Walk Out technology can use a credit or debit card, Amazon One, or the In-Store QR code in the Amazon app to shop.

The Arlington store will support its new community by creating hundreds of jobs with a starting wage of $15.50 per hour, in addition to donating surplus food to local food banks.

Arlington Amazon Fresh follows other northern Virginia store openings last month. A 45,000-square-foot location at 7807 Sudley Road in Manassas opened June 9, while a 38,000-square-foot Amazon Fresh at 9409 Lorton Market Street in Lorton debuted later in the month.

Amazon Fresh also introduced a store in the Chicago suburbs in June. The 40,000-square-foot space is located at 7201 West 24th Street in west suburban North Riverside.

Seattle-based Amazon is No. 2 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.