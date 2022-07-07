Quick-commerce platform Gopuff and premium fast-casual concept BurgerFi plan to expand the delivery of BurgerFi items via Gopuff to customers nationwide, following a successful pilot program in Tallahassee, Fla. In the next few months, Gopuff will begin delivering fresh-made BurgerFi burgers and fries to customers in more than a dozen cities, among them Miami, New York, Nashville and Gopuff’s hometown of Philadelphia.

“The synergy between BurgerFi and Gopuff remains unrivaled, and the continuation of this partnership is a natural next step in raising the bar for our guests who value convenience and delivery,” said Ophir Sternberg, executive chairman of North Palm Beach, Fla.-based BurgerFi, which operates 116 BurgerFi restaurants domestically and internationally.

Following a 90-day pilot in which BurgerFi’s “Fi on the Fly” food truck was parked outside of a Gopuff location in Tallahassee, the new agreement will fully transition operations, food prep and distribution to Gopuff’s local teams and facilities. BurgerFi products will soon be available for delivery from 30-plus Gopuff Fresh Food Halls across the U.S., including in locations where no other BurgerFi restaurant exists, instantly expanding BurgerFi’s national presence by leveraging Gopuff’s local logistics network, teams and infrastructure.

“Having seen how much Gopuff customers in Tallahassee loved accessing BurgerFi for delivery, we look forward to expanding our partnership to bring their delicious, fresh and quality food to more customers in minutes,” said Amelia Riba, VP Kitchens at Gopuff. “With our nationwide infrastructure, trained teams, and control over inventory and cooking prep, we have the ability to truly partner with restaurants like BurgerFi to curate menus and help them reach more customers instantly – without putting added stress on their restaurants for delivery. As we continue to build out the Fresh Food Hall offering, we are thrilled to be able to deliver BurgerFi food alongside thousands of everyday items we bring to our customers daily.”

BurgerFI products available to order via Gopuff will include: A-Grade burgers in Ultimate Bacon Burger and BurgerFi Cheeseburger varieties (both available in Junior sizes) and seasoned fries.