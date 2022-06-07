Ridley’s Family Markets, an independent chain of grocery stores in the Intermountain West, has teamed with DailyPay, a provider of on-demand pay. Using DailyPay, the grocer’s employees have access to their pay as they earn it and can pay bills, spend, save or invest on their own schedules.

“As a family-owned company, Ridley’s is always looking for opportunities to improve the benefits we offer our team that work so hard to make the company successful,” said Ridley’s founder Anita Ridley. “Being able to give everyone on our team access to their earned wages quickly and on the terms that work best for them fits in perfectly with our philosophy of putting our team members first.”

Companies leveraging DailyPay as part of a financial wellness benefits package can retain employees 73% longer, according to a study commissioned by DailyPay. In fact, a survey conducted by DailyPay found that 78% of DailyPay users said that they’re avoiding late fees, 74% said that their financial stress is reduced and 59% said DailyPay motivates them to go to work.

Ridley’s is among the latest grocer to implement DailyPay. Other retailers to roll out the company’s solution include Coborn’s, Dollar Tree, Big Lots and Kroger. DailyPay has its headquarters in New York City, with operations based in Minneapolis.

Twin Falls, Idaho-based Ridley’s Family Markets operates 29 supermarkets across Idaho, Utah, Nevada, Wyoming and Colorado. The grocer employs more than 2,000 associates.