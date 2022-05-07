Members of the refreshed board of directors are taking their seat at Specialty Food Association (SFA). Directors were elected during SFA’s annual meeting in late June.

New members elected this year – considered the Class of 2025 – include Jill Giacomini Basch of Point Reyes Farmstead Cheese; Julie Busha of Slawsa; Nona Lim of Nona Lim; Victoria Ho of Sherpa CPG; and Jon Pruden of the Taste Family of Businesses. They will serve a three-year term, from now through June 2025.

The rest of board members are continuing their respective terms. Directors from the Class of 2023 include Tyler Lowell of C.A. Fortune; Sarah Masoni of the Oregon State University Food Innovation Center; and Sarah Wallace of The Good Bean, Inc. Returning from the SFA Class of 2024 board are Charlie Apt of Sarabeth’s Kitchen; Beth Haley of DPI Specialty Foods; Emilio Mignucci of Di Bruno Bros.; Jomaree Pinkard of Hella Cocktail Co.; and Lee Zalben of Peanut Butter & Co.

“The SFA takes pride in engaging the wisdom and expertise of our members,” remarked Laura Lozada, the group’s VP of membership. “Voter turnout was robust around a fair process that creates more opportunity, with a balanced board and a volunteer slate.”

Pruden serves as chair of the current board, with a tenure through 2023. Lim is vice chair, Pierre Abushacra of Firehook Bakery is treasurer and Giacomini Basch is secretary.

In addition to this board slate, Scott Jensen of Rhythm Superfoods LLC was appointed to a one-year term to fill a vacancy, according to the New York-headquartered SFA.

SFA recently wrapped up its Summer Fancy Food Show at the Javits Center in New York City, an event that featured more than 1,700 exhibitors from around the world.