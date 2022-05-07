As part of its efforts to find and tout locally made offerings, Hy-Vee, Inc. is hosting its next Best of Local Brands Summit from Sept. 7-9. Working with ECRM and RangeMe, Hy-Vee is again providing suppliers a chance to share their stories during 20-minute online interviews and via free profiles that highlight their products and entrepreneurial businesses.

Interested suppliers can submit their products and information on the RangeMe platform. The interviews will be conducted through ECRM’s Connect platform.

The September virtual event follows several previous Hy-Vee Best of Local Brands Summits that have connected shoppers to Midwestern makers and producers. The program has led to the introduction of more than 100 new brands on store shelves across Hy-Vee’s footprint, spanning grocery, produce, deli, general merchandise, frozen, dairy, and health and beauty care categories.

Hy-Vee encourages suppliers with diverse backgrounds, including minority-owned and women-owned businesses, to apply for the quarterly summits. Submissions are being accepted now through July 18 at www.rangeme.com/hyveebestoflocal22q3.

According to Hy-Vee, even if local brands are not chosen to participate in the latest online event, their profiles will still be accessible through RangeMe and may be reviewed by the grocer again in the future.

Hy-Vee started the Best of Local Brands Summit in February 2020 and launched a Pet Products Summit in May, the first category-specific summit. The retailer’s longstanding commitment to sourcing local items also includes the Hy-Vee Homegrown program, through which products grown with 200 miles of a store carry a special Homegrown logo.

Employee-owned Hy-Vee has a team of more than 93,000 employees. The West Des Moines, Iowa-based company is No. 30 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.