Giant Food is taking a more direct route in its farm-to-table offerings, reintroducing local produce boxes in time for summer harvests. The boxes are filled with variety of locally sourced, in-season produce and are available through the Giant Delivers service.

Shoppers don’t need to subscribe to order the boxes, which retail for $20 and will be available through the end of growing season in September. Several local farms are providing this year’s crop of fresh produce, including Baugher's Orchards and Houser Produce Farm of Maryland, Papen Farms and Fifer Orchards of Delaware, and Kirby Farms of Virginia.

This is the second year that Giant Food has offered the boxes, which align with the retailer’s goals to enhance food traceability and transparency and make locally sourced, healthy foods accessible to customers.

"Giant's first summer of offering the local produce boxes was a huge success and our customers loved knowing that their produce was sourced locally by the best farms around our area," said Adenike Olaleye, senior manager of e-commerce merchandising. "We're working with more farmers this year to offer an even wider range of produce options that will keep our customers pleased week after week."

Customers can also save $5 on Giant Delivers Local Meal Bundles, curated recipes that allow shoppers to buy all ingredients in one click. In addition, from July 8 to Sept. 8, Giant shoppers can earn 400 Flexible Rewards points when they spend at least $20 on participating local products, which can be used towards groceries or fuel.

