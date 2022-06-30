The latest Tony's Fresh Market in Joliet, Ill., is now open following a grand opening on June 29. The retailer rehabbed a long-vacant former Kmart location at 1801 W. Jefferson Street into a 70,000-square-foot grocery store.

This is the 19th Tony’s Fresh Market in Chicagoland and the first in Joliet, a large city about 30 miles southeast of Chicago. As with other Tony’s locations, the newest one features a hot bar, salad bar, sushi station, deli, bakery, expansive meat department, fish counter, sizable produce section and a wide range of center-store items.

Open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., the Joliet store is celebrating its grand opening over the next week or so with giveaways and demonstrations.

Global asset management firm Apollo Funds acquired Tony’s Fresh Market this past April. And earlier this month, Apollo announced that it is also scooping up Ontario, Calif.-based Cardenas Markets and will combine Tony’s and Cardenas to create an ethnic- and Hispanic-focused grocery operation with $1.8 billion in combined revenue. The chains will continue to operate under their respective brands in their regional markets, Apollo reported.

Tony’s was founded in 1970 by Italian immigrants Tony Ingraffia and Domenico Gambino. Frank Ingraffia, a member of the founding family, will stay on with the newly merged Tony’s-Cardenas operation as the CEO of the Tony’s chain.