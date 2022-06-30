Ahead of the patriotic Fourth of July holiday, SpartanNash is rolling out its annual fundraising campaign that assists military service members, veterans and their families. From now through July 10, shoppers who visit any SpartanNash-owned retail store or fuel center can donate $1, $5, $10 at checkout or round up to the nearest dollar for the cause. Customers can also give online through SpartanNash’s Fast Lane e-commerce platform.

Monies raised from the register campaign will be divided equally between the nonprofit groups Team Red, White and Blue, Operation Homefront and Honor and Remember. These organizations work to support the military community through programs and services like physical and social activities, financial assistance, family services and more.

The food solutions company has close ties to the armed services community through its SpartanNash Military division and distribution of grocery products to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges around the world.

"We see firsthand the sacrifices our servicemen and women — and their families — make to protect our freedoms every day, and this is an impactful and meaningful way we can continue to support our American heroes regardless of where they live or the care they need within the community," said David Sisk, SVP and chief customer officer, who oversees SpartanNash Military.

The SpartanNash community has provided $1.75 million in donations to patriotic causes since 2015. The company also describes itself as a military- and veteran-friendly employer, frequently hiring veterans and military-connected associates.

Grand Rapids, Mich.-based SpartanNash’s core businesses include distributing grocery products to independent and chain retailers, its corporate-owned retail stores, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges, as well as fresh produce distribution and fresh food processing. No. 41 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, the company also operates 145 supermarkets.