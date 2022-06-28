It’s not quite Christmas in July, but Amazon is rolling out deals for in-store customers, ahead of the Fourth of July holiday and other summer occasions. Beginning June 29, shoppers at Amazon Fresh stores can score savings on a wide range of essentials and items for entertaining over the long weekend.

Featured offerings available this week at a 20% discount include grilling and party staples such as organic ribeye steak and ground beef, value pack of easy-peel tail-on shrimp, gluten-free salad dressing, hummus and much more.

In addition to these limited-time discounts, Amazon announced that Prime members will now receive 20% off a weekly rotating selection of prepared foods. To save, members can scan the Amazon app at checkout or by pay with a credit card linked to their Prime account.

“We’re excited to launch the new Prime member savings benefit at Amazon Fresh stores today, offering 20% off everyday essentials across aisles,” said Jeff Helbling, VP for Amazon Fresh. “Prime members get the best of shopping, savings and entertainment every day from Amazon, and we’re thrilled to add another benefit to their membership.”

It’s also the time of year when the retail company offers its Amazon Prime Day for teachers, as they start to stock up on materials for their classrooms. On July 12 and 13, educators – including parents who homeschool – can take advantage of savings on items like Amazon Echo devices and Fire 7 tablets and traditional classroom and school supplies.

On those same dates of July 12 and 13, Amazon is holding a global Prime Day with a broad array of products from national brands and more third-party sellers than in previous Prime Day events.

Seattle-based Amazon is No. 2 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.