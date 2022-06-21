Joe Parisi has been appointed president and COO of Gristedes & D’Agostino Supermarkets, Manhattan’s largest supermarket chain, with 30 stores. Parisi officially assumed the role on June 14.

Bringing to his latest position four decades of experience in the food and grocery industry, Parisi joined Gristedes & D’Agostino in 2021 after more than three decades with Kings Food Markets Inc./Balducci’s KB US Holdings Cos. Until last year, Parisi was COO and board member at Parsippany, N.J.-based Kings, overseeing 33 high-end supermarkets in four states.

“His passion for the food industry is remarkable and will take the supermarket industry into the 21st century,” said John Catsmiatidis, chairman/CEO of New York-based Red Apple Group, parent company of Gristedes & D’Agostino, of Parisi. “He has a great vision for the 132-year-old Gristedes and 90-year-old D’Agostino, and we are confident that his leadership will bring our stores to new heights.”

Parisi lives with his wife, Gina, and three children in Rockaway, N.J.