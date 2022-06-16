In a first for that retailer, Trader’s Joe's is facing an organized labor push. Workers at a Trader Joe’s store in Hadley, Mass., recently filed a union petition, according to media reports.

CBS News shared that more than 30% of that store’s 88 non-management employees have signed cards required by the National Labor Relations Board for a union vote. Workers who have spoken to the media claim that the company has made changes to their benefits, including a downsizing of annual retirement contributions and a greater minimum number of hours for health insurance. They also cited concerns about health and safety measures currently in place.

This would be the first unionized store at Trader Joe’s, which has a worker roll of about 10,000 people across the U.S.

When asked to comment on the move to unionize at one of its stores, a spokesperson for the grocer told The New York Times that Trader Joe’s welcomes a fair vote and is ready to hold a vote if more than 30% of the team elects to make that move. "We are not interested in delaying the process in any way,” the spokesperson said.

In the wake of the pandemic that deemed them essential workers, staffers at other retail outposts have recently banded together to start unions, including some at Starbucks, Apple Stores and Amazon warehouses.

With more than 500 stores in 40-plus states, Monrovia, Calif.-based Trader Joe’s is No. 27 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.