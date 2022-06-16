For the second time in the past year, Walmart is making significant investments in higher wages and career progression for its pharmacy technicians, with the aim of creating additional avenues of growth and opportunity for them.

According to a blog post by Kevin Host, SVP, Walmart Health & Wellness, pharmacy, and Sean Jackson, SVP, Sam’s Club GMM, health and wellness/consumables, the retailer is doing the following:

• Giving raises to current associates: As of this week, the company raised wages for its more than 36,000 Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacy technicians, who will now earn an average hourly wage of more than $20 an hour. Pharmacy techs’ last pay increase was in August 2021.

• Offering more frequent raises: Pharmacy technicians will get more frequent, automatic pay raises as Walmart rolls out a progressive wage model designed to differentiate it from the competition. Pharmacy techs will receive raises every six months in their first two years with the company.

“We believe we are among the first large retailers to incorporate this kind of model – an approach that’s commonly seen in health care systems,” Host and Jackson wrote in the blog post. “This will help associates increase their pay more quickly as they build their careers and continue working at Walmart.”

Additionally, through its Live Better U and related programs, the company covers the costs of becoming certified to be a pharmacy technician, from career diplomas, on-the-job training and test prep, to paying the certification exam fee. Walmart certified technicians can make $3 more per hour than their non-certified peers.

Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.