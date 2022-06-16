Online grocer Misfits Market has launched a customer loyalty program, Misfits Perks, which enables customers to earn points, discounts and gifts on every purchase. Customers enrolled in Misfits Market’s weekly grocery plan are eligible to earn two points for every dollar that they spend on groceries, while those who shop a la carte will earn one point for every dollar spent on groceries. There’s no limit to the number of perks that customers can earn.

As the retailer noted in a blog post describing the new program: “When you become a Misfits Market customer, you’re automatically enrolled in Misfits Perks for free. Already shopping with us? You’re automatically in, too — and you’re eligible to earn points on all future orders.”

When customers log into their Misfits Market account, they will see which perks they’re eligible for on an upcoming order, based on their points balance. Customers can select from among discounts on an order, a Mini Gift (an everyday item such as a snack or produce item), a Mega Gift (a premium item), or even several gifts at once.

When perks are redeemed, they automatically apply to the next order. Customers can redeem points while also using other discounts from promo codes and referrals, enabling shoppers to save even more on grocery orders.

Now available in all of the lower 48 states, Delanco, N.J.-based Misfits Market already sells groceries at up to 40% off traditional grocery store prices. In April, the retailer introduced its first private label line, Odds & Ends, consisting of such pantry staples as coffee, nuts, dried fruit, and dark chocolate-covered mini pretzels.