Target is getting the summer party started with the launch of a featured line of ready-to-drink craft cocktails. Part of the Target Wine & Spirits Selects collection, the new Casa Cantina products include Classic Margarita, Strawberry Margarita and Piña Colada varieties and are sold in 1.5-liter bottles and 3-liter boxes.

The addition to the unique-to-Target curated adult beverage assortment reflects growing consumer interest in such products. Market research firm Mintel reports that total volume sales of RTD cocktails skyrocketed by more than 225% from 2016 to 2021, while Beverage Marketing Corp. found those items have grown nearly 50% over the past two years, fueled in part by people drinking more at home during the pandemic.

Casa Cantina cocktails signal other trends as well, including the move towards accessible premiumization. The products are made with quality ingredients like real strawberry puree, pineapple and coconut and do not contain high fructose corn syrup, artificial sweeteners and flavors. The majority of items are priced below $10 and the full Casa Cantina assortment can be rung up for under $18.

“We know our guests are increasingly looking for convenient adult beverage offerings. That's why we're excited to introduce Casa Cantina, an assortment of ready-to-drink craft cocktails that delivers great taste and high quality at an incredible value,” said Rick Gomez, the retailer’s EVP and chief food and beverage officer. “At Target, our approach is to help guests discover the joy of food during life’s everyday moments.”

In addition to availability at more than 1,200 Target locations, the RTD craft cocktails can be ordered for pickup, drive-up and same-day delivery with Shipt via stores that offer adult beverages.

Minneapolis-based Target Corp. is No. 6 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, with nearly 2,000 locations.