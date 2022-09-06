Cardenas Markets is widening its presence with the acquisition of six Rio Ranch Market stores in Southern California. The company announced that the locations in the cities of Chino, Banning, Fontana, Perris, Riverside and San Bernadino will be gradually integrated into Cardenas Markets operations, with no immediate changes during a transition period.

Rio Ranch was founded in 1983 and is known for its meat, produce, prepared foods, bakery and homemade tortillas, among other items. The stores also boast in-house cremerias and floral departments.

For its part, Cardenas Markets has been in growth mode. In a bid to secure more e-commerce business, the independent grocer teamed with Uber Eats earlier this year to offer on-demand and scheduled grocery delivery at all of its stores and partnered with Instacart to offer SNAP/EBT payments via the Instacart website and app. As it expands its leadership roster with recent hires, the Hispanic grocer is also bolstering efficiencies by leveraging technologies, including a solution by WorkJam to equip front-line associates with streamlined communications and interactive task management capabilities.

“Cardenas Markets is stronger than ever, and this acquisition further solidifies the company’s position as one of the leading Hispanic supermarket chains in the country,” remarked Doug Sanders, chairman and CEO of Cardenas Markets. “As we look ahead, we will continue to identify strategic opportunities to grow our business, while providing a fresh and authentic shopping trip for our customers.”

The deal with Rio Ranch Market is expected to close in mid-July.

Ontario, Calif.-based Cardenas operates a total of 52 stores under the Cardenas banner and seven stores under the Cardenas Ranch Markets banner, making it one of the largest Hispanic grocery chains in the country, with stores in California, Nevada and Arizona.