Seeking to help create sunnier days for children facing health hurdles, Aldi US is launching a summertime campaign supporting Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF). Beginning June 15, the retailer is offering reusable shopping bags designed by ALSF child artists and selling lemon-themed items such as lemonade drink mixes, ice pops and confections. Proceeds from sales of those items, along with donations by customers and associates, will go to this cause.

This is Aldi’s fourth annual fundraising effort benefiting ALSF, a nonprofit organization founded by pediatric cancer patient Alex Scott, who raised $1 million before passing away at the age of eight. This year, the discount retailer announced a fresh goal to donate $10 million to the foundation by 2027.

“Thanks to your generosity and the contributions of our employees, we have raised more than $3 million for ALSF since 2019,” said Dave Rinaldo, co-president of Aldi US, in a letter to customers.

“All donations will honor Alex’s legacy by funding research for a cure or providing financial support to families who need to travel for treatment,” Rinaldo continued. “As a member of the ALSF advisory council, I’ve seen the empathy and energy with which ALSF works to make a positive difference in the lives of those affected by cancer. It’s an honor to work with ALSF and you to fight this disease. Together, let’s put the squeeze on childhood cancer."

