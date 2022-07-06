As the shakeout continues in the instant needs space, one Chicago-based company is going for more growth. This week, Go Grocer opened its latest location in the Logan Square neighborhood, a storefront that is also a fulfillment location for rapid local delivery.

This brick-and-mortar location at 2255 N. Milwaukee Ave. is similar to the 15 other Go Grocer stores scattered throughout Chicago. The small-format store offers a variety of products, including fresh produce, meat, dairy, prepared foods, pantry staples, wines and beers and common household goods.

Even as they welcome customers to the newest location, Go Grocer founders Paul and Greg Stellatos are looking squarely ahead, bringing their model to other parts of the country, including other Midwest cities and the East Coast. The company also recently launched its own app, designed to make orders and deliveries even more efficient.

According to Paul Stellatos, the business is well positioned to withstand market changes that have caused other platforms to fold or downscale in recent months. “Go Grocer has found the perfect profitable hybrid approach to the ultrafast delivery space that none of our competitors have. We are the only ones that can prove the profitable model and still bootstrapped, while investors dumped billions without understanding the unit economics,” he told Progressive Grocer. “As our completion continue to close or slash operations, our goal is profit first, and we will continue to use that as our north star as we continue to grow in Chicago and outside markets.”