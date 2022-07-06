Advertisement

Price Rite Extends Partnership With Feed the Children

Price Rite Marketplace has extended its partnership with Feed the Children, a nonprofit organization focused on alleviating childhood hunger. Through its Feeding Minds & Bodies initiatives, which is designed to help bring attention to and fight the issue of childhood hunger, Price Rite and Feed the Children have provided nearly 40,000 families with fresh food, personal care essentials, and educational tools for children.

“Thanks to partners like Feed the Children, we are able to provide critical fresh food and essentials to families in eight cities this season, helping give back to and care for the communities in which our stores operate,” said Kevin McDonnell, SVP of Price Rite.

Feeding Minds & Bodies was developed by both organizations in 2015 to create a world where no child must suffer from food insecurity. With one in six U.S. children living in a food-insecure household, hunger remains a serious issue in many communities, especially during the summer.

This initiative has benefited an estimated 22,000 individuals through eight community events. In each event, 800 pre-identified families have received a 25-pound box of food; a 15-pound box of personal care essentials, such as shampoo, conditioner, lotion and other items; and additional shelf-stable items provided by Price Rite.

Since partnering with Feed the Children, Price Rite has contributed nearly 3 million pounds of food, totaling more than $10 million in gift-in-kind donations, helping more than 165,000 people in 49 cities.

Cities hosting Feeding Minds & Bodies events this year are Torrington and New Britain, Conn.; Chelsea, Mass.; Hyattsville, Md.; Utica and Rochester, N.Y.; Harrisburg, Pa.; and Providence, R.I.

Price Rite operates more than 60 locations across Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island. Keasbey, N.J.-based Wakefern Food Corp., which owns Price Rite, is No. 25 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America

Rosauers Acquires 85-Year-Old Grocery Store in Washington

Rosauers Supermarkets has acquired Dissmore's IGA supermarket in Pullman, Wash. Dissmore's IGA revealed the news in a June 3 Facebook post.

Located at the corner of Stadium Way and Grand Avenue, Dissmore’s IGA has been serving the Pullman community since 1937 by working directly with local farmers to create sustainable partnerships. 

According to its Facebook post, as a result of the sale, Dissmore’s IGA will be “closed for extensive remodeling, so we are clearing out inventory starting immediately until the end of July.” The food retailer invited customers to take advantage of the closeout and discounted groceries while they last.

Rosauers had its beginning in 1934, when J. Merton Rosauer bought a little grocery store in Spokane, Wash. In 1949, Rosauer opened the company’s first – and Spokane’s first – supermarket. It was located at 3rd and Oak and is still currently operating in a space seven times larger than its original size. Since 1990, Rosauers has made several acquisitions to expand existing stores and add to the total number of stores in operation.

Today, Rosauers Supermarkets is owned by fellow Spokane-based business URM Stores, Inc. and consists of 17 Rosauers Stores, four Super 1 Foods Stores and one free-standing Huckleberry’s Natural Market located throughout Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Montana. The company has approximately 2,100 employees. 

In 2021, Rosauers was honored in Progressive Grocer’s inaugural Impact Awards for its commitment to education support/learning advancement.

Alkaline Water Company Taps Advisor for CEO Role

The Alkaline Water Company has appointed a new CEO. Frank Lazaran, a 40-year veteran of the retail food industry, is stepping into the role held by the outgoing Richard Wright. 

This is familiar ground for Lazaran, who has served as a member of the company’s board since 2020 and has an extensive background in scaling organizations, optimizing operations and driving innovation in the retail sector. His grocery industry leadership includes tenures as chairman, CEO and president of Indianapolis, Ind.-based Marsh Supermarkets and as CEO, president and director of Winn-Dixie Stores, Inc. In recent years, he has worked as a retail and real estate consultant through his practice, Galazarano Consulting & Investments, and as a senior industry partner for the private equity firm New State Capital Partners.

“We are excited to have Frank join The Alkaline Water Company as the chief executive officer and extremely confident Frank and the team can lead us into the next phase of our growth with Alkaline88. Frank brings over 40 years of strategic execution, operational management, and innovation in the retail sector, as well as capital markets experience that will help continue to accelerate the Company’s top line growth along with bringing a heightened attention towards profitability for the company,” said Aaron Keay, the company’s chairman.

He continued, “On behalf of the board, I want to thank Ricky for his tireless contributions to the growth and success of Alkaline88 over the last decade. Alkaline88 remains one of the fastest growing independent water brands worldwide, and Ricky was a key contributor to the growth of the brand.”

In-Store Ad Network Expands

In what might be music to retailers’ ears, an enhanced platform is providing more multimedia messages to shoppers during their in-store experience. Music, media and technology company Stingray Group, Inc. announced that it has integrated the InStore Audio Network into its portfolio and will now be known as Stingray Advertising. Stingray acquired InStore Audio Network earlier this year.

The newly-christened Stingray Advertising will be the largest in-store audio advertising network in North America. According to company information, the network reaches 140 million shoppers each week at more than 20,000 grocery retailers, superstores, discount stores and pharmacies.

Through this integration, Stingray is leveraging new technologies that allow retailers to monetize in-store audio while offering brands a marketing tool to reach shoppers with optimized media. The company's platform also includes licensed background music and digital signage and an AI-driven customer insights tool that enables brands to take informed actions.

Several retailers are already in the network, including Ahold Delhaize, Albertsons Cos., Brookshire Grocery, CVS, Jean Coutu, Metro, Rite Aid, Safeway, Southeastern Grocers, Tops Markets, Walmart Canada and Weis Market, Stingray reports.

“With the recent addition of Walmart Canada into our retail media network plus our use of COMMB and Geopath for proven audience measurement and Hivestack for a versatile programmatic buying solution, we have proven our effectiveness and reliability to our current advertiser base,” remarked Ryan Fuss, SVP of the Montreal-based Stingray Advertising. “Our retail footprint, along with both traditional media buying and programmatic options, positions Stingray Advertising as a top media solution for every brand sold in retail store – as well as non-endemic brands seeking to reach a captive audience of engaged consumers directly in the retail environment.”

New Publix Opens in North Florida

A new Publix Super Market store is welcoming shoppers in Yulee, Fla. The latest location opened this week at The Crossings of Wildlight shopping center at 76010 William Burgess Boulevard, an area just north of Jacksonville. 

Anchoring a mixed-use development in the master-planned community of Wildlight, the new store features a broad assortment of grocery products and includes a deli, bakery, meat and seafood counter, fresh produce department, floral section, gourmet meats and cheeses, premium wine and beer and pharmacy. Curbside pickup and home delivery powered by Instacart are available. 

“We are very excited for the opening of our newest Publix location at the Crossings at Wildlight,” commented Hannah Herring, Publix’s media relations manager. “We look forward to continuing to provide premier service and quality products to new and existing customers in this growing market.”

Added Michael McNaughton, COO at the retail development company Sleiman Enterprises: “We are thrilled for Publix to open at the Crossings at Wildlight. Publix is set to be the foundation for this shopping center creating a vibrant center which will include both needed goods and services for the area along with dining and lifestyle opportunities this community desires.” According to Sleiman Enterprises, more than 10,000 residential units are planned within three miles of the property, underscoring the need for groceries in a growing community.

Employee-owned and -operated Publix has close to 1,300 supermarkets in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, North Carolina and Virginia. Publix is No. 12 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

Festival Foods Expands Fuel Rewards, Readies New Location

Festival Foods is heading into summer offering shoppers more options. The Wisconsin-based retailer is preparing to open a new store and is launching a rewards program at a time when inflation-wary consumers are looking for deals.

The new gas rewards program is a partnership between Festival Foods and c-store chain Kwik Trip. Customers earn a penny off fuel purchases at Kwik Trip locations for every $10 spent at Festival Foods. Shoppers can pick up a rewards card at a Festival Foods location and register it online; the cards then can be swiped at a Kwik Trip pump to redeem any savings.   

“We’re excited to provide added value to our guests in this new partnership with Kwik Trip, a fellow Wisconsin-based business that, like Festival Foods, is committed to providing the very best value and service to its guests,” said Mark Skogen, CEO at DePere, Wis.-based Festival Foods.

David Jackson, Kwik Trip's digital marketing and loyalty manager, agreed the home state partnership makes sense for the businesses and for their customers. “We’re always looking for ways to bring value to our guests, so when presented the opportunity to partner with another Wisconsin business to do that, it was a no-brainer for us,” Jackson commented.

As Festival Foods provides relief to shoppers at a time of high fuel costs, the company is also widening its footprint to reach a greater audience. The grocer is hiring up to 200 employees for its Hartford, Wis., location, set to open on Aug. 12.

The Hartford store will be the 40th Festival Foods in Wisconsin. The 69,000-square-foot space will feature a drive-thru area for online grocery pickup, in addition to an onsite Caribou coffee and a hot food bar and food court.

The employee- and family-owned Festival Foods is No. 93 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.