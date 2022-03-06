A new Publix Super Market store is welcoming shoppers in Yulee, Fla. The latest location opened this week at The Crossings of Wildlight shopping center at 76010 William Burgess Boulevard, an area just north of Jacksonville.

Anchoring a mixed-use development in the master-planned community of Wildlight, the new store features a broad assortment of grocery products and includes a deli, bakery, meat and seafood counter, fresh produce department, floral section, gourmet meats and cheeses, premium wine and beer and pharmacy. Curbside pickup and home delivery powered by Instacart are available.

“We are very excited for the opening of our newest Publix location at the Crossings at Wildlight,” commented Hannah Herring, Publix’s media relations manager. “We look forward to continuing to provide premier service and quality products to new and existing customers in this growing market.”

Added Michael McNaughton, COO at the retail development company Sleiman Enterprises: “We are thrilled for Publix to open at the Crossings at Wildlight. Publix is set to be the foundation for this shopping center creating a vibrant center which will include both needed goods and services for the area along with dining and lifestyle opportunities this community desires.” According to Sleiman Enterprises, more than 10,000 residential units are planned within three miles of the property, underscoring the need for groceries in a growing community.

Employee-owned and -operated Publix has close to 1,300 supermarkets in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, North Carolina and Virginia. Publix is No. 12 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.