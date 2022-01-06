National Grocers Association (NGA) President and CEO Greg Ferrara has presented NGA’s Spirit of America Award to Ray Sprinkle, president and CEO of Spokane, Wash.-based distributor URM Foods, and Mike McShane, URM’s VP of procurement and profit centers. The executives received the honor at the Washington Food Industry Association’s Connect! Meeting, in Tacoma.

Since 1982, the Spirit of America Award has been presented to individuals who provide leadership in the areas of community service and government relations, and are committed to a free and independent food distribution system.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, industry leaders like Ray Sprinkle and Mike McShane have dedicated their time and expertise to tell our industry’s story to lawmakers, moving the needle towards solutions that benefit America’s independent community grocers,” noted Ferrara. “They have focused on urging lawmakers and federal agencies to enforce existing antitrust trust laws that protect independent grocers from anti-competitive tactics. NGA’s success toward reviving and enforcing the Robinson-Patman Act can be directly attributed to the hard work of industry leaders like Ray and Mike.”

“Mike and Ray’s efforts have been valuable during NGA’s efforts and strong voice over the last several years urging Congress and FTC to enforce antitrust laws and explaining how the supply chain works so that members of Congress and the public can understand this often complex issue,” added Chris Jones, SVP of government relations and counsel at Washington, D.C.-based NGA. “They told the story of how rural communities rely on their local independent grocers and the impact that the growth of power buyers has had on retailers, local communities and suppliers.”

There have been more than 550 recipients of the NGA Spirit of America Award, including past U.S. presidents George Bush and Gerald Ford, former Vice President Dan Quayle, former Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Colin Powell, and former Speaker of the House Tom Foley. This past March, Randy Arceneaux, president and CEO of Amarillo, Texas-based wholesaler Affiliated Foods, received the award for his efforts to advance antitrust reform, as well as the guidance he provided to independent grocers amid the pandemic.