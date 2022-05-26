Diebold Nixdorf Inc. has launched Vynamic Digital Receipt, a sustainable solution to reduce the amount of thermal paper receipts.

Based on technology from anybill, Diebold Nixdorf has integrated Vynamic Digital Receipt into its POS solution ecosystem of the cloud-native Vynamic Retail Platform, performing as a sustainable interface to the customer. Thus, customers aren't limited to only printed receipts, and retailers have the ability to present a QR code on a customer-facing screen at the point of sale. Customers can subsequently scan this code without the need to be registered. The digital receipt can then be stored on the customer mobile device.

According to the company, a typical supermarket can reduce 1 ton of waste, 50,000 liters of water, 10,000 kilowatt-hours of energy and 1 ton of carbon dioxide per year when all receipts are created digitally.

Alternatively, digital receipts can be integrated into existing retailer apps, and customers can be invited to join a loyalty program. Each time customers make a purchase, they scan the customer card that's displayed via consumer app or their digital wallet and benefit from loyalty rewards when those rewards are linked to their loyalty card.

With U.S. operations based in Hudson, Ohio, Diebold Nixdorf automates, digitizes and transforms the way people bank and shop. The company’s integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and efficiently for millions of consumers each day.