Organic and gluten-free bakery product manufacturer Bob's Red Mill is amping up its executive roster, filling two VP roles that are key to internal and external growth. Meghan Keeley (right) is company’s new VP of supply chain and Cheryl Collins (left) is stepping into the VP of people position.

Keeley will oversee supply chain, quality assurance and sustainability at a time when all three functions are high priority. She was promoted from her most recent role as director of quality assurance, where she was credited with elevating production and manufacturing processes, including certification under Global Food Safety Initiative standards. Before joining Bob’s Red Mill, she worked for organic food company Amy’s Kitchen and Pacific Northwest fruit and vegetable processor RainSweet.

Collins was tapped for the human resources leadership position based on her work as a longtime consultant to Bob’s. As the 100% employee-owned company focuses on employee experiences, she will lead the HR team using her extensive industry knowledge and background, which includes roles as chief people officer and CEO at Ninkasi Brewing Co.

“We couldn’t be happier to have Meghan and Cheryl joining the leadership team to help drive the company forward,” said Trey Winthrop, CEO of the Milwaukie, Ore.-based Bob’s Red Mill. “I have had the opportunity to work with both of them in different capacities over the past several years and have been so impressed with their professional and thoughtful approach to maintaining a collaborate, positive work environment while pursuing our mission of providing high quality products to our customers.”