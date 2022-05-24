With discount grocers getting a closer look among many price-conscious consumers, Big Lots, Inc. is going big on summer specials. The discount retailer announced that it is offering outdoor goods like patio furniture and accessories at savings of 25 to 50%.

In addition to outdoor living pieces, Big Lots is touting 25%-off deals on outdoor cooking equipment, including grills and fire pits. The “Price Crush Summer Sale” runs through June 4.

"We know inflation and gas prices are on everyone's minds right now, and it's important that customers know we're here for them, as we've always been. Helping them live big and save lots is our mission and built into everything we do," said Bruce Thorn, president and CEO of Big Lots. "Stacking our inflation-busting discounts on top of already low prices is a significant opportunity for savings."

As Big Lots slashes prices, the retailer is also launching a new ad campaign focusing on cost-effective ways to create an outdoor oasis. Actress Wendy McLendon-Covey of “The Goldbergs” and “Bridesmaids” will appear in the ads.

To get maximum savings, consumers can sign up to be a BIG Rewards member.

With more than 1,400 retail stores in 47 states, Columbus, Ohio-based Big Lots is No. 52 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Big Lots comes in at No. 54 on the newly-released Axios-Harris Poll 100 list of the companies with the best corporate reputation.