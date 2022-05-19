Weis Markets Inc. is making a multimillion-dollar investment to lower prices on hundreds of its best-selling frozen products as an expansion of the grocer’s Low, Low Price (LLP) program. The lower pricing includes brand-name and Weis Quality products.

The LLP program began in 2019 and encompasses more than 7,000 grocery products and nearly 80 produce items.

“We will offer customers in the markets we serve the lowest everyday prices on hundreds of our best-selling frozen items,” said Bob Gleeson, Weis’ SVP of merchandising and marketing. “Given recent increases in consumer costs, saving money is extremely important to our customers, and we are confident these reductions will generate significant savings for them. Since 2019, our LLP program has helped customers save approximately $10 million dollars. They’ll now save millions more in our frozen department.”

The LLP frozen program reduces prices by 13%-33% on select items, among them Birdseye Steamfresh frozen vegetables (12-16 ounces); Klondike Ice Cream bars, sandwiches and cones (14-17 ounces); Digiorno frozen pizzas; and Marie Callender’s dinners

Founded in 1912, Sunbury, Pa.-based Weis is a Mid-Atlantic food retailer operating 196 stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York West Virginia and Virginia. The company is No. 61 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named it as one of the Top 10 Regional Operators to Watch in 2022.