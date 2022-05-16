The circular chicken economy is coming home to roost at select grocery stores in the Philadelphia area. Do Good Foods is launching its “carbon reduced chicken” there, produced by birds that were nourished by nutrient-dense, upcycled feed.

That chicken feed was made in part by surplus food diverted from grocery stores. Do Good Foods started the program to provide consumers with high quality chicken while keeping otherwise-healthy grocery food from ending up in landfills.

"Food waste is a massive problem with approximately 40% of the food we grow in the U.S. going to waste. We believe this can be solved with what we are doing at Do Good Foods by upcycling surplus grocery food, creating a closed loop system, and providing accessible great tasting chicken to consumers. We are bringing real sustainability to scale and empowering everyone to be a part of the solution" explained Justin Kamine, co-CEO and co-founder of Do Good Foods. "We're thrilled to make our first retail market Philadelphia – also home to our very first production facility – giving everyone an easy way to Do Good and start making an immediate impact on our planet right from their own kitchen."

According to Do Good Foods, each Do Good Chicken product saves about 4 pounds of surplus groceries from being thrown away. That, in turn, prevents the emission of approximately three pounds of greenhouse gases.

In the Philadelphia market, shoppers can find the products in the poultry case at the Shaw’s, Safeway and Acme banners of Albertsons Cos. and at Giant stores.