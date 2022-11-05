Grocery tech firm RSA America is enhancing its executive team, naming Robert Easley as chief growth officer and Mark Osborne as director of retail execution.

Those roles are pivotal at RSA America, which provides integrated digital solutions for independent grocers that encompass pricing, couponing, marketing and loyalty information. Easley and Osborne will help independent retailers create positive and often customized shopping experiences while saving on marketing and advertising costs.

Both leaders have extensive industry backgrounds. Easley was an SVP of operations, chief change officer and chief marketing officer at H-E-B and will leverage his expansive industry knowledge and experience to lead all strategic business development and sales partnerships for RSA.

“By adding Rob Easley to our team, we bring the vision of the industry with us. He will continue to propel RSA America forward as a true differentiator in the market,” said Rob Belcore, RSA’s co-founder and chief customer officer.

Likewise, Osborne brings strong grocery ties to his new position. The former VP/director or operations at Sprouts Farmers Market, Reasor's and Earth Fare has been tapped to lead RSA’s initiatives at the store level to improve sales, profit and customer experiences.

“RSA America has always been a true grocers’ software. We do not believe we can fix problems from the other end of a webinar. As an operations director for at a number of the nation's premier independent retailers his entire life, Mark has driven operational excellence across multiple different grocery concepts,” Belcore remarked.