As Conagra Brands, Inc. seeks to modernize its grocery and snack portfolio, it has named a new leader to guide that process. Lucy Brady will take the helm of the company’s grocery and snacks group beginning on June 15.

In this key role, she will guide the company’s brands, including Slim Jim, Duncan Hines and Angie's Boomchickapop, among others, to meet consumers’ shifting preferences and demands. Well suited for the position, Brady most recently served as chief digital customer engagement officer and SVP of corporate strategy, business development and innovation for McDonald's Corp. Her background also includes a 19-year tenure with Boston Consulting Group, where she advised large consumer companies on growth innovation and transformation.

Brady is a graduate of The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and earned an MBA with highest honors from Stanford’s graduate school of business.

"Lucy has a tremendous background and proven leadership skills that will be critical as we continue to grow our successful grocery and snacks business," remarked Tom McGough, EVP and co-COO at the Chicago-based Conagra Brands. "We're excited to have Lucy join Conagra and build on the momentum we have created for our iconic and emerging brands."