Trader Joe’s is on a store opening roll. The specialty retailer is welcoming shoppers to its latest locations this spring, including shops in California and Colorado.

One of the stores is located at 18374 Cottonwood Drive in Parker, Colo., a suburb south of Denver. Set to open on Friday, May 6, the 9,600-square-foot store is the eighth Trader Joe’s in that state and, like other stores run by the retailer, features a décor inspired by local scenery and sites.

Meanwhile, another Trader Joe’s is now open in the grocer’s home state of California, at 500 S. Broadway in Santa Monica. The grand opening was held on April 29.

In the pipeline: a Trader Joe’s in Yorktown, N.Y. That store, at 3220 Old Crompond Road, is also expected to welcome shoppers in 2022.

While the retailer is expanding its footprint, it is cutting back on some products due to supply chain shortages. In April, Trader Joe’s announced that it is discontinuing several canned pet food products for dogs and cats.

With more than 500 stores in 40-plus states, Monrovia, Calif.-based Trader Joe’s is No. 28 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.