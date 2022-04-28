Advertisement

News Briefs

04/28/2022

Vallarta Supermarkets Opens Newest Store

Vallarta Supermarkets Van Nuys Opening Teaser

Latino-owned supermarket chain Vallarta Supermarkets celebrated the grand opening of its newest location, in Van Nuys, Calif., on April 27. The new store, Vallarta’s 53rd, is located at 16040 Sherman Way, not far from where the very first Vallarta location opened more than 30 years ago.

To mark the occasion, representatives from Mayor Eric Garcetti’s office and other officials joined Vallarta’s executive team for a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The location offered a free bag of groceries to the first 300 customers, along with free samples, a photo booth, mariachi music, ballet folklorico dancers, and a performance by the Van Nuys High School marching band. Vallarta also donated a total of $5,000 to local schools.

Additionally, just a few miles away on the same day, Vallarta officially reopened its newly remodeled store at 9136 Sepulveda Boulevard, in North Hills, Calif., celebrating that event with giveaways, raffles and live entertainment.

Vallarta’s newest location will offer a wide variety of food products and services including La Cocina, its authentic in-store Mexican taqueria and kitchen; fresh sushi prepared in-house daily; a full-service Carniceria (meat department); a Panaderia (bakery); a Tortilleria producing freshly made tortillas and masa; a produce department; and a Cremeria (deli) where customers will be able to find a wide selection of fresh Latin-style cheeses, cremas, store-prepared chorizos, salsas, guacamole and pico de gallo; an in-store juice bar, La Isla, serving made-to-order fruit juices, including agua frescas, as well as ice creams; a full-service floral department; and an expanded liquor/wine selection.

Further, through the Vallarta Go delivery service, customers can shop from home and have their groceries and prepared foods delivered to their homes or made available for pickup.

Founded in 1985, Sylmar, Calif.-based Vallarta is a full-service independent grocery chain with 53 locations throughout California.

Advertisement
04/27/2022

Kroger Embarks on Hiring Spree

Kroger Embarks on Hiring Spree

The Kroger Co. is springing into hiring mode, readying a nationwide hybrid recruitment event on April 30. This is the latest in such HR efforts, following a successful blitz last fall.

The retailer is seeking to fill more than 23,000 roles across several functions, including retail, e-commerce, manufacturing supply chain, merchandising, logistics, pharmacy, healthcare and corporate. Virtual interviews will be held between 1 and 5 p.m. EDT and in-person interviews will take place between 1 and 5 p.m. local time at store locations.

As part of its effort to attract and retain a robust workforce, Kroger is touting its wages and benefits. The company’s average hourly wage is now $17, valued at $22 with benefits rolled into the package. Benefits span health and wellness, continuing education support, innovative training programs, flexible scheduling and discounts on groceries, electronics, streaming services, among other perks.

Kroger continues to turn in strong performances as an organization. Same-store sales rose 4% during the fourth fiscal quarter ending in late January, and total company revenue topped $137.9 billion in fiscal 2021.

Prospective workers can learn more about all available roles and register for the hiring event at thekrogerco.com/careers/spring-hiring-event.

Serving 60 million households annually nationwide through a digital shopping experience, and almost 2,800 retail food stores under a variety of banner names, Cincinnati-based Kroger is No. 3 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

04/27/2022

FSIS Recalls Almost 121,000 Pounds of Ground Beef

Ground beef teaser

Nearly 121,000 pounds of ground beef have been recalled by supplier Lakeside Refrigerated Services, a Swedesboro, N.J.-based division of Thomas Foods International USA. The recall was prompted by concerns that batches may have been tainted by the E. coli O103 pathogen; to date, there have been no reports of consumer illnesses or hospitalizations.

After a routine test of samples, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) discovered the contamination and subsequently announced a recall. With packages marked “EST. 45841,” the affected ground beef items were produced between Feb. 1 and April 8 and distributed to customers around the country. A full list of products is posted online.

Earlier this month, FSIS issued a recall for beef jerky products made by Tennessee Brown Bag, LLC because the products were not inspected by USDA.

Advertisement
04/26/2022

Inflation-Weary Consumers Relying More on Credit

credit teaser

As the cascade of reports about still-rising inflation rates continues, other data reveals the impact of higher prices on consumer sentiments and behaviors. According to a new survey commissioned by Lending Tree, 83% of credit cardholders said that inflation is having a negative impact on their monthly budgets and expenses.

A good chunk of those budgets go to groceries. The survey showed that following gas for their vehicles, groceries are the second most-affected area of expenses these days.

As a result of the pinch of inflation on their budgets for food and other necessities, more consumers are relying on credit this year compared to last year. More than half – 56% – of cardholders say that their dependence on cards has increased over the past year.

The Lending Tree survey also affirmed that concern about inflation spans demographics. Baby Boomers are the most worried about inflation, while younger consumers, including 68% of Gen Z buyers, 66% of Millennials and 64% of parents with kids under 18, are relying on credit cards more than others.

“Many Americans already had a razor-thin financial margin for error,” said Matt Schulz, chief credit analyst at Charlotte, N.C.-based LendingTree. “But now, thanks to skyrocketing inflation, any wiggle room that those families had in their budget might just be gone.”

Other recent research uncovered inflation-era wariness and a willingness among consumers to change habits. Earlier this month, the Federal Reserve released a report showing that consumer credit rose by $41.8 billion in February, a major hike over the $8.9 billion increase in January. Another survey from Bankrate.com found that 69% of adults expect to change their travel plans for this summer’s vacations, mostly traveling shorter distances and planning fewer trips.

04/26/2022

Tops Markets Appoints Jeff Cady VP of Produce and Floral

Tops Jeff Cady Teaser

Tops Markets LLC has promoted Jeff Cady to the position of VP of produce and floral as part of Shared Services Center, which supports both Tops and Price Chopper/Market 32. The companies formally merged this past fall. 

In his new role, Cady is responsible for supporting the produce and floral business at the Price Chopper/Market 32 and Tops operating companies. His duties include communicating and assisting in the execution of key business objectives, developing business strategies, and overseeing produce and floral operations projects.  

A 32-year Tops veteran, Cady most recently held the role of director of produce and floral. He and his family live in Cheektowaga, N.Y.

Williamsville, N.Y.-based Tops Markets operates 150 grocery stores in New York, Pennsylvania, and Vermont, including five are run by franchisees, and employs more than 14,000 associates. The company is No. 66 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. 

04/25/2022

Bumble Bee Hires VP of National Grocery Accounts

Bumble Bee Hires New VP of National Grocery Accounts

The Bumble Bee Seafood Co. has cast Sebastian Castro-Malaspina into the position of VP of national grocery accounts. In this role, he will use category, customer and consumer insights to help develop the company’s sales initiatives and will oversee a team of sales leaders to boost relationships with retailers including Kroger, Albertsons, Ahold Delhaize, Publix, HEB and HyVee, among others.

Castro-Malaspina comes to the San Diego, Calif.-based Bumble Bee from Danone North America, where he served in a variety of sales and category management leadership roles. His 20-year CPG background also includes stints at Coty, Church & Dwight and The Nielsen Co. A graduate of Brandeis University, Castro-Malaspina earned a B.A. degree in economics and master’s degree in international economics and finance.

“Sebastian brings a wealth of industry knowledge, diverse background, a thirst to drive positive and sustainable results, along with a genuine passion to support others,” said Laura Chamberlain, Bumble Bee’s SVP of sales  “He will be a great compliment in our efforts to drive impact for the Bumble Bee house of brands.” Castro-Malaspina will report to Chamberlin.