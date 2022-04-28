Latino-owned supermarket chain Vallarta Supermarkets celebrated the grand opening of its newest location, in Van Nuys, Calif., on April 27. The new store, Vallarta’s 53rd, is located at 16040 Sherman Way, not far from where the very first Vallarta location opened more than 30 years ago.

To mark the occasion, representatives from Mayor Eric Garcetti’s office and other officials joined Vallarta’s executive team for a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The location offered a free bag of groceries to the first 300 customers, along with free samples, a photo booth, mariachi music, ballet folklorico dancers, and a performance by the Van Nuys High School marching band. Vallarta also donated a total of $5,000 to local schools.

Additionally, just a few miles away on the same day, Vallarta officially reopened its newly remodeled store at 9136 Sepulveda Boulevard, in North Hills, Calif., celebrating that event with giveaways, raffles and live entertainment.

Vallarta’s newest location will offer a wide variety of food products and services including La Cocina, its authentic in-store Mexican taqueria and kitchen; fresh sushi prepared in-house daily; a full-service Carniceria (meat department); a Panaderia (bakery); a Tortilleria producing freshly made tortillas and masa; a produce department; and a Cremeria (deli) where customers will be able to find a wide selection of fresh Latin-style cheeses, cremas, store-prepared chorizos, salsas, guacamole and pico de gallo; an in-store juice bar, La Isla, serving made-to-order fruit juices, including agua frescas, as well as ice creams; a full-service floral department; and an expanded liquor/wine selection.

Further, through the Vallarta Go delivery service, customers can shop from home and have their groceries and prepared foods delivered to their homes or made available for pickup.

Founded in 1985, Sylmar, Calif.-based Vallarta is a full-service independent grocery chain with 53 locations throughout California.