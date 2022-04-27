The Kroger Co. is springing into hiring mode, readying a nationwide hybrid recruitment event on April 30. This is the latest in such HR efforts, following a successful blitz last fall.

The retailer is seeking to fill more than 23,000 roles across several functions, including retail, e-commerce, manufacturing supply chain, merchandising, logistics, pharmacy, healthcare and corporate. Virtual interviews will be held between 1 and 5 p.m. EDT and in-person interviews will take place between 1 and 5 p.m. local time at store locations.

As part of its effort to attract and retain a robust workforce, Kroger is touting its wages and benefits. The company’s average hourly wage is now $17, valued at $22 with benefits rolled into the package. Benefits span health and wellness, continuing education support, innovative training programs, flexible scheduling and discounts on groceries, electronics, streaming services, among other perks.

Kroger continues to turn in strong performances as an organization. Same-store sales rose 4% during the fourth fiscal quarter ending in late January, and total company revenue topped $137.9 billion in fiscal 2021.

Prospective workers can learn more about all available roles and register for the hiring event at thekrogerco.com/careers/spring-hiring-event.

Serving 60 million households annually nationwide through a digital shopping experience, and almost 2,800 retail food stores under a variety of banner names, Cincinnati-based Kroger is No. 3 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.