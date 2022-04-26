Tops Markets LLC has promoted Jeff Cady to the position of VP of produce and floral as part of Shared Services Center, which supports both Tops and Price Chopper/Market 32. The companies formally merged this past fall.

In his new role, Cady is responsible for supporting the produce and floral business at the Price Chopper/Market 32 and Tops operating companies. His duties include communicating and assisting in the execution of key business objectives, developing business strategies, and overseeing produce and floral operations projects.

A 32-year Tops veteran, Cady most recently held the role of director of produce and floral. He and his family live in Cheektowaga, N.Y.

Williamsville, N.Y.-based Tops Markets operates 150 grocery stores in New York, Pennsylvania, and Vermont, including five are run by franchisees, and employs more than 14,000 associates. The company is No. 66 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.