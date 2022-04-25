To mark Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month in May, Japanese snack subscription and e-grocer Bokksu has launched a shop-in-shop for Asian-founded brands on Bokksu Grocery.

Curated by Bokksu founder and CEO, Danny Taing, Bokksu Grocery’s Asian Heritage Shop features a handpicked assortment of food products from some of Taing’s favorite contemporary Asian-founded food startups, among them specialty coffees from Nguyen Coffee Supply; yuzu-based beverages from Moshi; authentic Thai sauces, curries and marinades from Yai’s Thai; traditional fish sauce from Red Boat; and Korean-style fermented foods from Mother In Law’s.

“Bokksu Grocery’s new Asian Heritage Shop is as much about introducing our customers to some truly delicious foods, as it is about inspiring the next generation of Asian business leaders,” noted Taing, who founded the company in 2015. “Coming up as a bootstrapped AAPI founder, I never saw a venture-backed entrepreneur that looked like me. Now, however, I have the opportunity to use the Bokksu platform to showcase some wonderful Asian-founded companies and, hopefully, help to motivate and validate the next wave of Asian entrepreneurs.”

As well as its current offerings, Bokksu Grocery’s Asian Heritage Shop will continue to add more food products from Asian-founded companies over the next few months, including Chinese-style oatmeals from Yishi Foods, naturally flavored sparkling waters from Sanzo, and sauces and seasonings from Fly by Jing.

Based in New York and Tokyo, Bokksu delivers authentic Japanese food and lifestyle products to customers around the world. The D2C company partners with traditional makers throughout Japan to share their products with more than 100 countries through its snack subscription service, curated market of premium lifestyle goods, and online Asian grocery store.