Wegmans Food Markets, Inc. announced the pending retirement of Marty Gardner, SVP of merchandising, distribution, manufacturing, food safety and pharmacy. He spent more than 40 years with the New York-based retailer, moving up from a night manager to a series of high-profile SVP roles.

Gardner joined the company in 1982, working at the Lyell Avenue store in Rochester. He went on to hold key positions in merchandising over the span of 19 years and was credited with simplifying processes, creating opportunities for employee development and helping launch the W-Retail program that brings new products to shelves faster, among other accomplishments.

For his part, Gardner explained that his merchandising philosophy has been based on a balance of factors. “It’s important to respect the discipline and the process,” he said. “But the best efforts, and the biggest results, come from following your heart and your instinct, especially in instances where you do not have all the data.”

Colleen Wegman, president and CEO of Wegmans, lauded Gardner's contributions to the grocer over the past decades. “Marty has made a significant impact through his passion for excellence across every area of our company. He cares deeply about helping all of us be our best and inspires a strong sense of responsibility, ensuring we’ve thought everything through and are doing the right thing,” she declared.

Gardner officially steps down in May.

Family-owned Wegmans operates over 100 stores in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland, Massachusetts and North Carolina. The Rochester, N.Y.-based company is No. 35 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top retailers of food and consumables in North America.