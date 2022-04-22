Advertisement

News Briefs

04/22/2022

County Market’s Weekly Ad Circular Goes Virtual

County Market Sets the Bar for Engaged Rewards Programs

Niemann Foods’ County Market has successfully implemented virtual ad circulars with the help of Iselin, N.J.-based Birdzi, the supermarket industry’s customer engagement ecosystem.

To reduce printing costs and increase shopper engagement, County Market wanted to quickly pivot from paper Penny Pincher coupons to a more profitable, personal digital format, so it turned to its long-standing partner Birdzi, the host of the retailer’s mobile app. A month after implementation, the regional grocer witnessed a 400% increase in digital coupon redemption rates and a 300% increase in digitally engaged shoppers, including those who had previously resisted a transition away from paper.

The new Penny Pinchers format uses Birdzi’s solutions to highlight relevant offers for each shopper in the County Market app. When clipped, these coupons are automatically added to their customer profile and easily activated at checkout. Unlike paper circulars, the success of the digital Penny Pinchers campaigns is monitored in real time via Birdzi’s dashboards, allowing County Market to be more strategic and adaptable.

In just one month, the results of the switch to digital included:

• A more than 300% increase in the number of digitally engaged customers compared with the previous highest number of digitally engaged customers.
• A 500% increase in monthly app downloads and web registrations.
• 80% of shoppers who clipped and activated an offer redeemed it with a purchase.
• A 45% overall redemption rate for the digital coupons, a 400% increase compared with previous digital coupon redemption rates.

In September 2021, County Market also partnered with tcc to increase same-store sales and drive long-term loyalty by combining its personalized rewards program with digital games to drive shopper engagement.

Quincy, Ill.-based Niemann Foods operates 39 County Market supermarkets in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa and Missouri.

04/22/2022

Wakefern, ShopRite Associates Garner 2022 YWCA TWIN Awards

Wakefern ShopRite 2022 TWIN Awards Teaser

Retailer cooperative Wakefern Food Corp., the logistics, merchandising and distribution arm for ShopRite stores, has revealed that several associates in its corporate and retail organizations have received the 2022 YWCA Tribute to Women and Industry (TWIN) Award.

Winners this year from Wakefern and ShopRite were (left to right in photo) Wakefern’s Jami Espinosa, category manager, produce, Cooper City, Fla., and Maxine Nigro, pharmacy systems and support supervisor, Gillette, N.J., and ShopRite’s Jessica Valentino, controller for Cherry Hill, N.J.-based Ravitz Family Markets, and Amanda Fischer, marketing, business development and outreach manager for Springfield, N.J.-based Village Super Market.

The YWCA TWIN Award recognizes the achievements and significant contributions made by women within their industries in managerial, executive, supervisory and/or professional roles, and is hosted by the YWCA Union County, a Kenilworth, N.J.-based nonprofit organization. The awards also honor businesses whose policies and practices encourage high achievement by women and that promote equal advancement opportunities for women of diverse backgrounds. The virtual awards ceremony will be livestreamed on May 6.

The largest retailer-owned grocery cooperative in the United States. Keasbey, N.J.-based Wakefern comprises nearly 50 members that independently own and operate 363 supermarkets under the ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Dearborn Market, Gourmet Garage and Fairway Market banners in New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island. Together with its member companies, Wakefern employs nearly 80,000 people. The company is No. 23 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 listing of North America’s top food and consumables retailers in North America. ShopRite, a registered trademark of Wakefern, has nearly 280 ShopRite supermarkets located throughout New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Delaware and Maryland, serving millions of customers each week.

04/21/2022

Stater Bros. Teams With Major League Soccer to Give Out Prizes on Live TV

Stater Bros. LAFC Teaser

Stater Bros. Markets is partnering with the Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) and rising LAFC star Christian Torres during the 2022 Major League Soccer (MLS) season.

Under the partnership, signage with Stater Bros. Markets stores will appear throughout LAFC’s home, the Banc of California Stadium, and Christian Torres will star in a commercial during local broadcasts. LAFC merchandise and Stater Bros. gift cards will be given out to customers through two four-week in-store promotions, and three prizes will be awarded during live broadcasts.

“In Christian, we’ve found someone that works hard every day, is humble and embodies the kind of team spirit that we embrace here at Stater Bros.,” said Dennis McIntyre, EVP and chief marketing officer at Stater Bros. “LAFC has challenged the status quo in MLS by competing at the highest level and has proven to be a valuable contributor to our Southern California community.”

LAFC and Torres will be featured in in-store products and other collateral supporting the promotions.

San Bernardino, Calif.-based Stater Bros. operates more than 170 supermarkets in seven Southern California counties and employs about 18,000 associates. The company is No. 54 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

04/21/2022

Meijer Expects Large Turnout for National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day

Meijer Pharmacy_teaser

Meijer pharmacies will participate in National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on April 30, and expects to collect 3 tons of medication across its footprint. Customers are encouraged to bring back and properly dispose of unused and potentially harmful prescription drugs.

"It's easy to forget about clearing out medicine cabinets, especially with the challenges we've all faced over the past few years. The Meijer Drug Take-Back Program helps our customers remove the risk of an unforeseen medication accident and helps keep medications out of our waterways and environment, by providing a secure place to dispose of them," said Jackie Morse, VP of Meijer Pharmacy. "It adds a convenience to one-stop shopping and is the best way to dispose of unused, unwanted and expired medications."

The retailer does collect unused or expired medications at kiosks near its pharmacies year round, and over the course of 2021, took in more than 30 tons. The program accepts opioids, controlled substances and over-the-counter medications, but cannot accept needles, inhalers, mercury thermometers, medications that contain iodine or illicit drugs.

Pharmacists properly document, transport and dispose of medications on a regular basis, and the program complies with the safety guidelines established by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and HIPAA privacy laws.

Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Meijer operates 258 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. The company is No. 18 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

04/21/2022

Kroger Hiring to Meet Delivery Demand in South Florida

Kroger Expands Robotic Grocery Fulfillment to Kentucky

Propelled by steady growth, The Kroger Co. is now hiring more than 200 associates as it prepares to bring Kroger Delivery to the South Florida market this summer. The retailer, which currently operates the service in three major Florida markets, is offering competitive wages, flexible hours and benefits.

The company plans to hire talented individuals from diverse cultures, backgrounds and experiences. Kroger Delivery is recruiting drivers, as well as associates in vital areas such as logistics and human resources. The grocer offers a robust benefits package that includes tuition reimbursement, health care benefits, mental health counseling, discounts on groceries, and other perks. Interested candidates can apply now at Jobs.Kroger.com.

"We have an ongoing goal to provide customers the highest level of service possible and want to hire individuals who share in our passion for people and fresh food," said Peggy McCaslin, human resources manager, Kroger Delivery.

Kroger continues to build a grocery ecosystem for the futureKroger Delivery is already available to Floridians in the greater OrlandoTampa and Jacksonville areas.

Serving 60 million households annually nationwide through a digital shopping experience, and almost 2,800 retail food stores under a variety of banner names, Cincinnati-based Kroger is No. 3 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

04/20/2022

Cardenas Markets Raising the Stakes in This Year’s Sweepstakes

Cardenas Markets Loteria Teaser

Cardenas Markets, a major Hispanic grocery chain, has brought back its Cardenas Markets Lotería Scratcher Sweepstakes, this time with more than $850,000 in prizes – a $100,000 increase from last year’s program.

 Participating customers will also receive one Cardenas Markets Lotería Scratcher card that comes with a code for a free digital scratcher, only after they purchase participating products. Digital scratchers can be accessed by using the retailer’s website and inputting the code, upon which customers will have the opportunity of winning prizes such as an Apple Watch, a $200 Cardenas gift card or various home electronic items.

“Every day, our warm and friendly team members bring families and communities together by consistently providing the freshest products and most authentic offerings that celebrate life, family and culture,” said Adam Salgado, Cardenas Markets’ chief marketing officer. “Loteria, A.K.A. Mexican Bingo, is the epitome of cultural authenticity, and we are excited to bring such an iconic game back in a bigger and bolder way.”

Participants will also have the opportunity to play in the Cardenas Markets Lotería semifinal game for a chance to win free groceries for a year or a grand prize of $50,000.

The sweepstakes will take place from April 20 through June 14 of this year, and, according to the grocer, participants will have a one in five chance to instantly win prizes.

Ontario, Calif.-based Cardenas Markets operates 52 stores under the Cardenas banner and seven locations under the Cardenas Ranch Market banner. It has stores in California, Nevada and Arizona.