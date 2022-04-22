Niemann Foods’ County Market has successfully implemented virtual ad circulars with the help of Iselin, N.J.-based Birdzi, the supermarket industry’s customer engagement ecosystem.

To reduce printing costs and increase shopper engagement, County Market wanted to quickly pivot from paper Penny Pincher coupons to a more profitable, personal digital format, so it turned to its long-standing partner Birdzi, the host of the retailer’s mobile app. A month after implementation, the regional grocer witnessed a 400% increase in digital coupon redemption rates and a 300% increase in digitally engaged shoppers, including those who had previously resisted a transition away from paper.

The new Penny Pinchers format uses Birdzi’s solutions to highlight relevant offers for each shopper in the County Market app. When clipped, these coupons are automatically added to their customer profile and easily activated at checkout. Unlike paper circulars, the success of the digital Penny Pinchers campaigns is monitored in real time via Birdzi’s dashboards, allowing County Market to be more strategic and adaptable.

In just one month, the results of the switch to digital included:

• A more than 300% increase in the number of digitally engaged customers compared with the previous highest number of digitally engaged customers.

• A 500% increase in monthly app downloads and web registrations.

• 80% of shoppers who clipped and activated an offer redeemed it with a purchase.

• A 45% overall redemption rate for the digital coupons, a 400% increase compared with previous digital coupon redemption rates.

In September 2021, County Market also partnered with tcc to increase same-store sales and drive long-term loyalty by combining its personalized rewards program with digital games to drive shopper engagement.

Quincy, Ill.-based Niemann Foods operates 39 County Market supermarkets in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa and Missouri.