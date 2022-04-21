Stater Bros. Markets is partnering with the Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) and rising LAFC star Christian Torres during the 2022 Major League Soccer (MLS) season.

Under the partnership, signage with Stater Bros. Markets stores will appear throughout LAFC’s home, the Banc of California Stadium, and Christian Torres will star in a commercial during local broadcasts. LAFC merchandise and Stater Bros. gift cards will be given out to customers through two four-week in-store promotions, and three prizes will be awarded during live broadcasts.

“In Christian, we’ve found someone that works hard every day, is humble and embodies the kind of team spirit that we embrace here at Stater Bros.,” said Dennis McIntyre, EVP and chief marketing officer at Stater Bros. “LAFC has challenged the status quo in MLS by competing at the highest level and has proven to be a valuable contributor to our Southern California community.”

LAFC and Torres will be featured in in-store products and other collateral supporting the promotions.

San Bernardino, Calif.-based Stater Bros. operates more than 170 supermarkets in seven Southern California counties and employs about 18,000 associates. The company is No. 54 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.